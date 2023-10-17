PE-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm Kingfisher Capital

KC was founded by Alexander B. Miles and H.K. Hallett in 1989

InCap Group served as financial advisor and investment banker to Kingfisher Capital on the deal

Founded in 1985, Mercer Advisors manages $52 billion in client assets

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital LLC, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, David Barton, vice chairman of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “Alex and H.K. have built a high-quality family office business staffed by an exceptional team of professionals. In our industry, you are only as good as your people, and we believe their people, like our people, are top notch. The winners of course, are the clients. KC is a respected and fast-growing firm in North Carolina and beyond, and they significantly bolster our Southern presence.”

Kingfisher Capital was advised by InCap Group as financial advisor and investment banker, and Robinson Bradshaw as transaction counsel.

Based in Denver, Mercer Global Advisors is a wealth management firm. Founded in 1985, Mercer Advisors manages $52 billion in client assets.