PE-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm River Glen

Based in Denver, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors manages over $50 billion in client assets

Mercer Advisors Inc, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners, has acquired River Glen Wealth Counselors, a wealth management firm in West Des Moines, Iowa. No financial terms were disclosed.

River Glen was founded by Matt Busick in 2008 and serves approximately 160 clients with assets under management of $275 million.

This deal serves as the 60th add-on Mercer has made since Oak Hill invested in it in 2019, confirmed a spokesperson for the firm.

On the deal, David Barton, vice chairman, who led the acquisition of River Glen on behalf of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement: “Matt and Randy are highly skilled wealth managers with comprehensive industry experience. They are dedicated to providing high-touch financial planning to their clients, exactly the people and organization we seek to partner with.”

Genstar acquired Mercer in 2015 while Oak Hill came in 2019.