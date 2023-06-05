PE-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm RMR

RMR was founded in 2009 by Erik Mikkelson, a co-owner of the company along with Doug Giageos and Lisa Sowls

Mercer Global Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Madison, Wisconsin-based RMR Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm.

Denver-based Mercer is a wealth management and financial planning firm.

RMR was founded in 2009 by Erik Mikkelson who is a co-owner of the company along with Doug Giageos and Lisa Sowls. The owners serve over 150 clients with assets under management of approximately $350 million.

On the deal, Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “RMR has built an impressive business and are well-respected professionals in their community. Their reputation is excellent. For us, their blue-chip people and offering combine for a high cultural fit between our two firms. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

Mercer was established in 1985. Mercer Advisors manages over $48 billion in client assets.