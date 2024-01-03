PE-backed Mercer Advisors scoops up Transitions Wealth Management

Mercer Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm headquartered in Denver.

TWM was founded in 1999

Advisor Growth Strategies served as TWM’s transaction advisor

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors manages over $50 billion in client assets

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital and Altas Partners, has acquired Denver-based Transitions Wealth Management, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

This deal marks Mercer Advisors’ 59th add-on acquisition, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

On the deal, Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “TWM is a respected RIA, led by Bruce, Michelle and Gary, highly qualified professionals who are supported by a great team. Their addition boosts our strength in Colorado where we have multiple offices, dozens of advisors, and Denver is home to our national headquarters. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team. We look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

Oak Hill invested in Mercer Advisors in 2019.