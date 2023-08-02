PE-backed Mercer Advisors snaps up Steward Wealth Management

Steward was founded by Dustin Stiefel and Vince Hawkins in 2005

Steward serves approximately 340 clients with assets under management of approximately $680 million

Mercer Advisors, Inc, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Colleyville, Texas-based Steward Wealth Management, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Steward was founded by Dustin Stiefel, and Vince Hawkins in 2005. Steward serves approximately 340 clients with assets under management of approximately $680 million.

On the deal, Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “Steward has an excellent reputation for providing guidance for their clients that integrates financial planning, investments, tax, and estate planning. The Steward team will join our strong team in Texas and will elevate our position to one of the leading independent RIAs in the state. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

