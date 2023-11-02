PE-backed Mercer Advisors snaps up wealth management firm Singh Advisory

Singh Advisory was founded by Parshad K. Singh in 2018.

Denver-based Mercer Advisors is a wealth management firm

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors manages $52 billion in client assets

Currently, Singh Advisors has $60 million of assets under management

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Denver-based Singh Advisory, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Singh Advisory was founded by Parshad K. Singh in 2018.

On the deal, David Barton, Mercer Advisors vice chairman, said in a statement, “Parshad is a highly credentialed, young go-getter, with exceptional interpersonal skills. He has built a successful practice in a short period of time and his business is very close to our Denver headquarters. He is an excellent Advisor and he and his wonderful staff will be a great addition to our team. Our combination is a true win-win.”

Denver-based Mercer Advisors is a wealth management firm. Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors manages $52 billion in client assets.

Currently, Singh Advisors has $60 million of assets under management.