PE-backed Mercer Advisors taps Keresteci as CFO

In this role, he will be responsible for all financial aspects of the company and also act as a strategic business partner to the CEO, president, executive team and the board.

Before joining Mercer Advisors, Keresteci was global head of finance at McKinsey & Company, where he spent the last 11 years

Based in Denver, Mercer Global Advisors Inc is a wealth management firm

Mercer was formed in 1985

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital and Altas Partners, has named Gün Keresteci as chief financial officer.

In this role, he will be responsible for all financial aspects of the company and also act as a strategic business partner to the CEO, president, executive team, and the board.

Before joining Mercer Advisors, Keresteci was global head of finance at McKinsey & Company, where he spent the last 11 years.

“Gün is a unique finance leader who takes a client-oriented, long-term approach and focuses on creating an environment where advisory professionals can do the best work of their careers,” said Daniel Gourvitch, president of Mercer Advisors in a stateent. “I had the privilege of seeing first-hand Gün’s thoughtful and collaborative finance leadership during the years we worked together at McKinsey, and I couldn’t be more excited to call him once again my partner.”

Based in Denver, Mercer Global Advisors Inc is a wealth management firm. Mercer was formed in 1985.