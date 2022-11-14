PE-backed Mill Rock Packaging taps Lipscomb as COO

Prior to joining Mill Rock Packaging, Lipscomb worked for nearly 30 years with RR Donnelley, where he was a senior vice president of operations

Mill Rock Packaging Partners, a specialty packaging platform, has named Bruce Lipscomb as chief operating officer.

Mill Rock Packaging is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital.

Prior to joining Mill Rock Packaging, Lipscomb worked for nearly 30 years with RR Donnelley, where he was a senior vice president of operations. Previously, Lipscomb led many other functions including manufacturing and supply chain while building a strong continuous improvement capability in operations.

On the new appointment, Allen Ennis, CEO of Mill Rock Packaging, said in a statement, “Bruce is a leader with an exceptional track record, and on behalf of the entire Mill Rock Packaging team, we are pleased that he is joining as our COO. With growth comes the need to continually scale our capabilities and increase the service levels to our customers, and the formation of this new position will help lead our forward momentum.”

Mill Rock Packaging Partners was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry.

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle market industrial businesses in North America. It was founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic.