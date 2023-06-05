PE-backed Miller Environmental Group scoops up AB Environmental

MEG was founded in 1971

Based in New York City, GenNx360 is focused on acquiring middle market businesses

GenNx360 was founded in 2006.

Miller Environmental Group, a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners, has acquired Bohemia, New York-based AB Environmental, a environmental response, remediation, transportation, and recycling services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

MEG is a provider of environmental and emergency response services.

On the deal, Latasha Akoma, a GenNx360 operating partner, said in a statement, “We are pleased to assist the Miller team to further expand its services and vertically integrate by expanding its waste processing capabilities and more importantly, provide a comprehensive solution to its customer base. We continue to look for additional opportunities to expand MEG’s geographic reach, both organically and through additional acquisitions.”

