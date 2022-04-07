PE-backed Modere taps Beck as CTO

Most recently, he worked at Harry's where he was global head of IT, enterprise systems & PMO.

Modere, a live-clean lifestyle essentials brand, has named Christopher Beck as chief technology officer. Most recently, he worked at Harry’s where he was global head of IT, enterprise systems & PMO. Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modere, a global, live-clean lifestyle essentials brand, today announced the appointment of Christopher Beck as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, he will lead initiatives to deliver exceptional, tech-enabled customer experiences across all channels.

Mr. Beck has more than 25 years of IT expertise and most recently served as Global Head of IT, Enterprise Systems & PMO at Harry’s since 2018. In addition to Harry’s, Mr. Beck has deployed and directed enterprise-level IT systems for Tapestry (Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade) and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Beck’s leadership enabled those businesses to rapidly scale and streamline processes to improve the customer experience while increasing productivity, growing revenue and reducing costs.

“As an omnichannel consumer brand, we know IT is critical to delivering our customers a seamless experience across channels,” said Modere CEO Asma Ishaq. “We are excited to welcome Christopher to the Modere team as we continue executing our strategic growth plan, meeting our customers where they are and further strengthening our market leadership. His breadth of knowledge, experience, creativity and team-building expertise will ensure that we continue to provide an unparalleled customer experience in delivering on our mission to improve wellbeing one household at a time.”

Mr. Beck said, “I’ve been impressed by the depth of customer-first focus at all levels of the Modere organization. Under Asma’s leadership as CEO, the business has transformed with attention to detail instilled across functions and customer touchpoints. I look forward to working with her and the entire Modere team to further enhance and innovate their technical systems to support a continued commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience across channels.”

Mr. Beck is a member of the Board of Directors of Latino Professionals, the preeminent nonprofit organization for the development of global Latino leaders, and will continue to advocate for diversity and inclusion across Modere, including within technology and IT. He has a B.A. from Ramapo College and an M.S. in executive technology management from Columbia University.

About Modere

Modere (www.modere.com) is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.