PE-backed MPearlRock scoops up dairy-free creamer firm

MPearlRock, which is backed by PearlRock Partners and MidOcean Partners, has acquired nutpods, a Bellevue, Washington-based dairy-free creamer company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nutpods was founded in 2013 by Madeline Haydon.

On the deal, Erik Oken, chairman of private equity at MidOcean, said in a statement, “MidOcean has significant expertise investing in and scaling better for you brands and clean ingredients businesses, and we are excited to build upon our commitment to collaborating with consumer-focused companies through the MPearlRock platform.”

In 2019, nutpods received a strategic investment from VMG Partners.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor while Holland & Hart and Gibson Dunn acted as legal advisors.

Based in New York, MidOcean invests in the middle market. The firm invests in the consumer and business services sectors.