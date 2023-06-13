PE-backed Northpoint buys Cardinal Roofing

Cardinal Roofing was founded in 2012

Halmos Capital Partners invests in lower-middle market businesses

NewSpring manages over $3 billion

Northpoint Roofing Systems, which is backed by Halmos Capital Partners and NewSpring, has acquired Birmingham, Alabama-based Cardinal Roofing, a provider of residential roof replacement and repair services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Georgia, Northpoint is a provider of roof protection services.

Cardinal Roofing was founded in 2012.

“We are excited to bring Cardinal Roofing into the Northpoint Roofing Systems team,” said Patrick Maginn, CEO of Northpoint in a statement. “Cardinal Roofing’s commitment to customer service, quality, and culture make them an ideal fit for the Northpoint Roofing Systems platform. We are especially excited to have a new partner in a fast growing southeast market.”

Halmos Capital Partners invests in lower-middle market businesses.

NewSpring manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt.