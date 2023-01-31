PE-backed Northstar acquires waste programs provider Sonoco Sustainability Solutions

Based in Massachusetts, Northstar is a provider of sustainability-oriented managed waste and recycling solutions to food, consumer packaged goods, and other industrial clients

Northstar Recycling Company, which is backed by Ridgemont Equity Partners, has acquired South Carolina-based Sonoco Sustainability Solutions, a provider of customized waste diversion programs. The seller is Sonoco. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to be joining forces with S3 to expand our combined capabilities, customer base, and subject matter expertise,” said Seth Goodman and Noah Goodman in a joint statement on behalf of Northstar in a statement. “The Northstar platform has been purpose-built to provide a comprehensive solution for managing industrial waste streams and diverting recoverable materials away from landfills into more sustainable outlets on behalf of our environmentally-conscious customers. S3’s business model is highly-complementary to that of Northstar, and this acquisition enhances the combined business’ ability to serve current and future customers and vendors at scale.”

Based in Massachusetts, Northstar is a provider of sustainability-oriented managed waste and recycling solutions to food, consumer packaged goods, and other industrial clients.

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ridgemont Equity Partners invests in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors.