Sweden’s Northvolt raises $1.2bn from BlackRock, Canadian pensions

Northvolt, a Swedish platform focused on the research, development, manufacturing and recycling of sustainable battery cells and systems, has raised $1.2 billion in financing.

Northvolt is based in Stockholm.

The funding was led by Investment Management Corp of Ontario (IMCO), BlackRock, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as existing investor OMERS.

This funding round is an extension of a $1.1 billion convertible note secured last year. IMCO announced investing $400 million in Northvolt in June.

“The commitment to global decarbonisation is strong, and these milestones reinforces our position to meet the massive demand for sustainable battery solutions both in Europe and North America,” said Peter Carlsson, co-founder and CEO of Northvolt, in a statement.

The $2.3 billion convertible round raised to date includes Goldman Sachs Asset Management, AP funds 1-4 (via the co-owned company 4 to 1 Investments), Folksam Group, ATP, Volkswagen Group, AMF, Ava Investors, IMAS Foundation, Baillie Gifford, Swedbank Robur, PCS Holding, Olympia Group, TM Capital, Compagnia di San Paolo through Fondaco Growth, East Innovate, ADQ, GIC, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) and J Safra Sarasin.

Northvolt, with this capital raise, has secured over $9 billion in equity and debt to deliver on over $55 billion in orders from key customers, including BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volvo Cars and Volkswagen Group.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley & Co served as joint placement agents to Northvolt.