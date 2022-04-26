PE-backed Novvia buys Southern Container

Novvia, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired Dalton, Georgia-based Southern Container, a distributor of plastic, metal, fiber, and glass packaging products. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, Novvia Group (“Novvia”), has acquired Southern Container, LLC (“Southern Container”), a distributor of plastic, metal, fiber, and glass packaging products. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Novvia is backed by Kelso & Company (“Kelso”).

Headquartered in Dalton, GA, Southern Container is a distributor of intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), plastic and steel pails and drums, bottles, tinplate, and other rigid packaging products. Southern Container was founded in 1994 with a vision of supplying businesses with high-quality packaging products available on a just-in-time basis. The company now occupies over 300,000 square feet of warehouse space and has over 80 employees. Southern Container supplements its leading distribution capabilities with IBC reconditioning services that provide additional flexibility and inventory availability to its customers. Following the transaction, the existing Southern Container management team will remain in place to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

“Southern Container has an exceptional distribution reputation in the Southeastern market for providing superior service along with our broad product lines,” said Southern Container president Bill Smith. “We are enthusiastic to join Novvia, who shares in the same values and commitment to our industry. Our joining forces will allow us to deliver additional value to our partners.”

“I have known and admired Southern Container for over 25 years and am delighted to have them join the Novvia Group,” said Executive Chairman Ken Roessler. “The acquisition of Southern Container coupled with our existing Inmark business gives us a strong position in the Southeast market, which we believe is poised for outsized growth in the coming years.”

About Southern Container

For over 28 years, Southern Container has supplied a wide range of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products to a variety of customers and end markets. Southern Container also provides its customers with recycling of IBCs which contributes to a unique offering in the packaging and distribution market. For more information, please visit www.southerncontainerllc.com.

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino, Novvia Canada, and Southern Container, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. For more information, please visit www.novviagroup.com.