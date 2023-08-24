PE-backed O2C Brands snaps up natural baby products provider Green Sprouts

Green Sprouts was founded in 1982 by founder and President Becky Cannon

Big Path Capital served as advisor to Green Sprouts in the transaction

Based in Chicago, Middleton invests in the lower middle market

O2C Brands, which is backed by Middleton Partners, has acquired Green Sprouts, a maker of natural baby products No financial terms were disclosed.

O2C Brands, LLC is a collection of family-focused brands.

“Green Sprouts exemplifies the very essence of O2C Brands core values – a fusion of innovation, sustainable materials, unwavering quality, distinctive design, and an emphasis on family,” said Eric Lockwood, CEO of O2C Brands in a statement. “We are focused on strengthening Green Sprouts dedicated and loyal customer base, while building awareness through multiple market channels.”

Green Sprouts was founded in 1982 by founder and President Becky Cannon.

Big Path Capital served as advisor to Green Sprouts in the transaction.

Based in Chicago, Middleton invests in the lower middle market.