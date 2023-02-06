PE-backed Palm Medical Centers acquires Family Medicine Associates

Palm was founded in 2013

Palm operates a network of 26 medical centers across six counties in Florida

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, MBF Healthcare Partners invests in middle-market healthcare companies

Palm Medical Centers, a portfolio company of MBF Healthcare Partners, has acquired Tamarac, Florida-based Family Medicine Associates PA, a primary care practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

Palm is led by medical director Dr. Mohammed F. Allahrakha.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Allahrakha, his team members and patients to the Palm Medical Centers family,” says Fowad Choudhry, CEO of Palm Medical Centers, in a statement. “Our shared values and passion for delivering quality-based healthcare to our communities make this partnership a natural fit, and we look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Lauderhill and Tamarac.”

Founded in 2013, Palm Medical Centers is a provider of primary care. Palm operates a network of 26 medical centers across six counties in Florida.

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, MBF Healthcare Partners invests in middle market healthcare companies.