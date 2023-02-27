PE-backed Palm Medical Centers appoints Zeman as corporate business development officer

Prior to joining Palm, he served as director of business development & strategy at a private equity-backed fertility care platform

Palm was founded in 2013

MBF invests in middle-market healthcare companies

Palm Medical Centers, a portfolio company of MBF Healthcare Partners, has hired Brandon Zeman as corporate business development officer.

Palm is a Florida-based primary care medical group.

“Brandon is a great addition to our executive team and will be a key player in Palm’s next phase of growth and innovation,” says Fowad Choudhry, CEO of Palm Medical Centers, in a statement. “His extensive experience and amazing ability to develop and foster relationships is complementary to Palm’s goal of creating strategic alignment with new providers as we continue to broaden our footprint.”

Prior to joining Palm, he served as director of business development & strategy at a private equity-backed fertility care platform.

Palm was founded in 2013. It operates a network of 27 medical centers across six counties in Florida.

MBF invests in middle-market healthcare companies.