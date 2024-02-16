PE-backed Pathstone to acquire wealth management firm Crestone Capital

Pathstone is an advisor that offers family offices services and investment advice for families, family offices and foundations and endowments.

Pathstone, which is backed by Lovell Minnick Partners and Kelso & Company, has agreed to acquire Boulder, Colorado-based Crestone Capital, a provider of investment management and wealth advisory services for entrepreneurs and business owners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Rocky Mountain region is one of the most entrepreneurial regions in the country. Its ethos of rugged individualism combined with independent thinking has served as a catalyst for a new generation of business creators and leaders,” said Matt Wiles, president of Crestone in a statement. “We have been proud to serve these entrepreneurs for the past 30 years, empowering them to accomplish their business and personal goals. Today, we’re equally proud to take the next step that will further meet their financial needs by combining with Pathstone.”

Republic Capital Group served financial advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP served as legal counsel to Crestone. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Pathstone.

Crestone was founded in 1991 by Eric Kramer. Crestone advises approximately 150 families representing more than $3 billion in client assets.