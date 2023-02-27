PE-backed pavement services companies Brothers National and Pavement Partners merge

Trivest and Shoreline will maintain dual control in the go-forward business while Lincoln Road Global Management will retain minority equity ownership.

Brothers National, which is backed by Trivest Partners and Lincoln Road, has merged with Pavement Partners, a portfolio company of Shoreline Equity Partners, to form Pave America, a pavement service company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Trivest and Shoreline will maintain dual control in the go-forward business while Lincoln Road Global Management will retain minority equity ownership.

As part of the transaction, Tom York, formerly at Pavement Partners, will become CEO of Pave America and Paul Garner, formerly at Brothers, will serve as president.

On the transaction, Russ Wilson, managing partner of Trivest, said in a statement, “We have admired how Pavement Partners and Shoreline thoughtfully built their platform. Both Brothers and Pavement Partners aligned with well-respected and high-performing companies. Perhaps most importantly, the organizations are culturally similar, with an acute focus on customer service and a mission to build better communities. Bringing these two businesses together is a unique opportunity. Trivest would like to thank Paul Battista, the original founder and CEO of Brothers, for all of his contributions as he transitions into a board of directors role at Pave America.”

Citizens Capital Markets and Solomon Partners acted as co-lead financial advisors for Pavement Partners and Shoreline in the transaction.

Pave America is based in Orlando, Florida.