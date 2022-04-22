PE-backed Payroc buys Worldnet

Payroc, which is backed by Parthenon Capital, has acquired Worldnet, a provider of unified, global omnichannel payments solutions for ISVs. No financial terms were disclosed.

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, (“Payroc”), a global payments leader, has announced the acquisition of Worldnet, a leading provider of unified, global omnichannel payments solutions for ISVs. Incorporating Worldnet’s technology solutions into the Payroc platform further propels Payroc into the ISV and embedded payments space. This new combination makes Payroc one of the premier omnichannel payments technology solutions for a wide array of SaaS and ISV providers.

James Oberman, CEO of Payroc stated, “We’re extremely excited about the acquisition of Worldnet. Our joint offerings and capabilities will drive more value for partners and developers, and enable more flexibility to create unique payment solutions for consumers. The addition of Worldnet complements our existing products and brings additional payment facilitation capabilities to our team as we focus on delivering flexible, white-labeled solutions.”

Worldnet has spent 15 years perfecting online global payment acceptance technology. Worldnet provides an integrated payments gateway platform that’s helping thousands of ISV and SaaS customers with white labeled, global payment facilitation infrastructure.

John Clarke, CEO of Worldnet stated, “We’re ready for this next chapter in the Worldnet story because ISVs and developers deserve a better way to integrate payments into their software. With Payroc’s muscle, we’re positioned to deploy our leading-edge technology on a global scale to help ISVs unify their payment channels in a single platform. Our online, in-store, unattended, and mobile solutions offer an all-in-one embedded payment platforms for scale.”

Payroc is backed by private equity firm Parthenon Capital who assisted Payroc in completing this acquisition.

About Payroc

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse processing more than $46 billion in annual payments volume in over 40 countries, for more than 125,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAccess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale by delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association (“Fifth Third”), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.