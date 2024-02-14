PE-backed Perforce Software to acquire data management software platform Delphix

Perforce is a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle.

Perforce Software, which is backed by Francisco Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, has agreed to acquire Delphix, a Redwood City, California-based data management software platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This strategic acquisition positions Perforce to harness the growing demand for enterprise- scale data management in testing, AI modeling, and analytics,” said Evan Daar, a partner at Francisco Partners, and Sean Courtney, senior vice president at Clearlake in a statement. “The addition of Delphix further enhances the capabilities Perforce can offer to its valued customers, and we look forward to catalyzing this opportunity to drive continued momentum for the platform.”

Francisco Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Francisco has approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date.

Currently, Clearlake has over $75 billion of assets under management.