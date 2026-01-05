PE-backed Point Broadband to merge with Clearwave Fiber

- David Armistead, CEO of Clearwave Fiber, will serve as CEO of the combined company and John Cinelli, chairman of Point Broadband’s board of directors, will serve as chairman
- Cable One, a current investor in both Point Broadband and Clearwave Fiber, will contribute its equity investment in Clearwave Fiber and remain a significant shareholder
- The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026
Point Broadband, which is backed by GTCR and Berkshire Partners, has agreed to merge with Clearwave Fiber, a Savannah, Georgia-based provider of fiber internet services.