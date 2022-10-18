PE-backed Priority Power acquries consultancy AP Power Advisors

This acquisition marks the third major acquisition for Priority Power in the past 18 months, and the second in the past 60 days

Priority Power, which is backed by Oaktree Capital Management and Ara Partners, has acquired Texas-based AP Power Advisors, a consulting business that targets the U.S. power industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Priority Power is a provider of clean energy optimization and infrastructure solutions.

This acquisition marks the third major acquisition for Priority Power in the past 18 months, and the second in the past 60 days.

“Corporations trust AB Power Advisors for their regulatory coverage and market guidance designed to support mission critical and long term energy strategies,” said Brandon Schwertner, CEO of Priority Power, in a statement. “AB Power Advisor’s business is a perfect complement to our robust suite of offerings. This acquisition solidifies Priority Power’s role as the leading experts in all facets of energy optimization.”

Priority Power serves over 7,000 clients, totaling $2.7 billion in energy spend. Priority Power has well over $300 million of energy projects completed, with approximately $1 billion in energy infrastructure in varying stages of development.