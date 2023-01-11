PE-backed PureCars acquires customer data management platform AutoMiner

Based in Atlanta, PureCars is a provider of automotive digital advertising and merchandising solutions.

PureCars, which is backed by Diversis Capital Partners and Stage 1 Ventures, has acquired The AutoMiner, a customer data management platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Atlanta, PureCars is a provider of automotive digital advertising and merchandising solutions.

“Many organizations are working to develop a solution to meet the demands of changing privacy legislation and data security,” said Diversis Senior Operating Partner David Muscatel, in a statement. “The addition of The AutoMiner to PureCars means dealerships can partner with the leader in digital advertising knowing that they have a proven and secure solution for first-party data, and one that is available today,”

Founded in 2013, Diversis invests in software and technology. The private equity firm has over $1 billion in assets under management.

Founded in 2005, Stage 1 Ventures has invested over $200 million in 22 late-stage growth companies.