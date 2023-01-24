PE-backed PurposeCare names Barrow as COO

PurposeCare is a provider of coordinated home care and home health services in the Midwest.

PurposeCare, a portfolio company of Lorient Capital, has appointed Rob Barrow as chief operating officer.

Prior to joining, Barrow was a member of Lorient Capital’s private equity team. He also served as chief operating officer for two Lorient portfolio companies including Healthy Living Network in California and Centria Healthcare.

“Rob is a proven chief operating officer with extensive home health and home care experience,” says Rich Keller, CEO of PurposeCare, in a statement. “We are excited to have him join the team as he brings seasoned leadership during our rapid growth through acquisition.”

PurposeCare was established in December 2021.

