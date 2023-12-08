PE-backed Qu taps Morrison as operations SVP and Holden as CFO

Morrison is the former vice president of services at Toast and Holden led the finance function at Truebill

Qu, which is backed by Cota Capital and Enlightened Hospitality Investments, has named John Morrison as senior vice president of operations and Peter Holden as chief financial officer.

Qu is a Bethesda, Maryland-based restaurant tech company.

Morrison is the former vice president of services at Toast and Holden led the finance function at Truebill.

“One of the key differentiators Qu is known for in the industry is the customer experience it provides,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu in a statement. “As we grow to serve larger brands with thousands of stores, the ability to continue delivering that ‘white glove’ experience as we scale our customer operations is paramount.”

Morrison also worked at MICROS where he had roles in sales, customer service management, and took over the North America consulting team after the Oracle acquisition.

Prior to Truebill, Holden held leadership positions at Great Minds and LMI.

EHI is a growth equity firm co-founded by Union Square Hospitality Group and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer.