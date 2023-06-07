PE-backed Quality Collision Group buys collision repair provider Stuart’s Paint & Body

Stuart Singer will retain his role as president within Stuart’s Paint & Body, which will keep its name and branding

Quality Collision Group, a portfolio company of Susquehanna Private Capital, has acquired Stuart’s Paint & Body, a Plano, Texas-based collision repair provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Quality Collision Group is a provider of OEM-certified collision repair centers

“Securing a foothold in Texas has been a top priority for QCG since day one, and the addition of Stuart’s Paint & Body underscores our dedication to that goal,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Brent McKinney in a statement.

Based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Susquehanna Private Capital was founded in 2016.