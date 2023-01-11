PE-backed RE3DTECH acquires manufacturer Stanfordville

Based in Illinois and California, RE3DTECH is a provider of custom manufacturing services.

RE3DTECH, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners, has acquired Poughkeepsie, New York-based Stanfordville, a provider of precision machined components and assemblies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Stanfordville was founded in 1975.

On the deal, Matthew Puglisi, a partner at CORE, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Stanfordville is the latest example of CORE’s demonstrated track record of partnering with multi-generation family-owned businesses. We are excited to work with the Johnsen family to build upon the excellent reputation Stanfordville has garnered over decades of providing high-quality precision manufacturing services.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses.

