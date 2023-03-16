PE-backed RE3DTECH + GoProto acquires manufacturer Phoenix Proto

Phoenix Proto was founded in 2008

RE3DTECH + GoProto, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, has acquired Michigan-based Phoenix Proto, a provider of on-demand manufacturing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Phoenix Proto specializes in design, production-quality aluminum tooling and injection molding services for prototype through production quantity parts.

On the deal, Rock Lambert, operating partner at CORE and chairman of RE3DTECH, said in a statement, “Phoenix Proto’s unique in-house capability drives a differentiated value proposition that has resulted in a reputation for excellent turnaround times and flexible, consultative customer service. The company’s injection molding expertise complements our additive manufacturing and CNC machining capabilities at RE3DTECH, expanding our ability to offer both prototyping as well as production volumes across technologies.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses.

RE3DTECH + GoProto is a provider of custom manufacturing services.