PE-backed Relation acquires Dahlmeier

Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of California-based Dahlmeier Insurance Agency Inc, a P&C and employee benefits agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of California-based Dahlmeier Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Dahlmeier”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dahlmeier is an all-lines P&C and Employee Benefits agency providing insurance solutions to clients throughout Northern California. Headquartered in Oroville, CA, Dahlmeier will join Relation’s West Region. Principal, John Dahlmeier, will continue to lead Dahlmeier under Relation.

“Dahlmeier is a great addition to our platform,” said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. “Our businesses are very complementary, and we believe our best-in-class platform will provide additional tools and resources for their clients and employees.”

About Relation Insurance Services

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,200 employees across more than 125 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.