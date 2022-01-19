PE-backed Relation Insurance Services acquires Allen assets

Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of Georgia-based Allen Insurance Group, a provider of commercial lines insurance solutions.

PRESS RELEASE

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of Georgia-based Allen Insurance Group, Inc. (“Allen”) in December 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Fort Valley, GA, Allen provides commercial lines insurance solutions to clients throughout the country and focuses heavily on the trucking industry through its Daily Rental and Modular Container programs. Gary Allen and Tricia Adams will continue to lead Allen Insurance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary, Tricia and the entire Allen team to the Relation family,” said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. “They are experts in the trucking & transportation industry, and we’re excited to partner and grow their presence across Relation and throughout the country.”

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,200 employees across more than 125 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of Georgia-based Allen Insurance Group, a provider of commercial lines insurance solutions. more information.