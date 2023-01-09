PE-backed Resonetics to acquire the SASE medical nitinol business

The deal is valued at $900 million.

Resonetics has agreed to acquire Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials, Inc. from SAES Getters S.p.A, Milan, Italy. The deal is valued at $900 million.

Both acquired businesses are based in the U.S. with operations in Bethel, Connecticut, New Hartford, New York, and Menlo Park.

Resonetics is backed by Carlyle and GTCR.

“We are excited to support the Resonetics management team as it executes on a high growth strategy to bolster its platform of differentiated capabilities to better serve customers,” said Robert Schmidt, a managing director specializing in healthcare at Carlyle, in a statement. “We believe Resonetics and the SAES Medical Nitinol business are highly complementary to each other and this combination, in our view, will result in an even stronger service offering to large medical technology companies across the world.”

The transaction is expected to close in 2023.

Mediobanca S.p.A. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Resonetics.

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a provider of advanced engineering, product development, prototyping, and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry.

Carlyle has $369 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022.

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages over $26 billion in equity capital.