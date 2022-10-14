PE-backed RHP acquires Total Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning

RHP is a provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Royal House Partners, which is backed by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, has made an investment in St. Louis, Missouri-based Total Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning. No financial terms were disclosed.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals.

Paul Adams, chief growth officer and founder of RHP, said in a statement, “We are super excited to welcome the Total Comfort team. Tom & Kimberly Donahue have carried on the Total Comfort legacy and further built it to one of the most reputable HVAC operations in Missouri.”

CPS Capital invests in the lower middle market.