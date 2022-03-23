PE-backed RoadSafe acquires LB and LL

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc, which is backed by Investcorp and Trilantic North America, has acquired Halifax, Massachusetts-based Liddell Bros Inc and Liddell Leasing Corp.

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc, which is backed by Investcorp and Trilantic North America, has acquired Halifax, Massachusetts-based Liddell Bros Inc and Liddell Leasing Corp. No financial terms were disclosed. LB and LL are suppliers of traffic control services and equipment.

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (“RoadSafe”), the nation’s largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services, announced today the acquisition of Liddell Bros, Inc. (“LB”) and Liddell Leasing, Corp. (“LL”). Based in Halifax, Massachusetts, LB and LL have been leading suppliers of traffic control services and equipment, including the installation of overhead signs and structures, in the New England market for the last 50 years.

The simultaneous acquisitions of LB and LL further establish RoadSafe’s position as a national leader in the traffic control and pavement marking industries. The transaction follows RoadSafe’s expansion last year through the acquisitions of businesses in California, Utah and North Carolina. These are RoadSafe’s fourth and fifth acquisitions, respectively, since entering into a partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in April 2021.

“We are very excited about expanding our New England footprint via the acquisition of the Liddell Companies. Gary, Mark and Tim Liddell and their teams have built fantastic businesses that will complement our existing Avon, Massachusetts operations and strengthen RoadSafe’s DOT facing business in the region,” said David Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe.

“I would like to thank my entire family including my brothers, sons and past and present Liddell employees for all the work they’ve done in the New England market over the last 50 years,” said Gary Liddell, CEO and President of LB and LL. “This acquisition is about the opportunities it will create for our customers through the combination of two strong legacy operations that can provide more comprehensive services. I am also excited for our employees, who will now have the added benefit of joining another employer of choice.”

RoadSafe’s President, Joe Scarano, added, “The merger of these two great teams will allow us to expand our service offerings while continuing to provide the value that our customers have grown to expect from all of us.”

About RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe is the nation’s largest provider of traffic safety services, pavement markings, and innovative traffic safety products. Its customers include heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, municipal governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies. For more information, visit www.roadsafetraffic.com.