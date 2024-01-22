PE-backed RoadSafe scoops up traffic control services firm B.C. Cannon

This is RoadSafe’s 12th acquisition since entering a partnership with Investcorp and Trilantic North America in 2021

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, which is backed by Investcorp and Trilantic North America, has acquired Greenville, South Carolina-based B.C. Cannon, a provider of traffic control services and products to heavy highway and utility companies.

RoadSafe is a provider of infrastructure services.

This is RoadSafe’s 12th acquisition since entering a partnership with Investcorp and Trilantic North America in 2021.

“B.C. Cannon’s expertise and customer centric values align seamlessly with RoadSafe’s mission,” said Kevin O’Meara, CEO of RoadSafe in a statement. “The company brings a 40-year history of providing exceptional traffic safety service and products to the Southeast. This experience and trust, paired with their strategic locations, strengthens our market presence in the Carolinas and enhances our ability to provide outstanding service to our customers in the region.”

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets business services and consumer sectors.

Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets and has 14 offices in the U.S, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore.