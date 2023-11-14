PE-backed R&T appoints Gerosa as CFO

New York City-based R&T is a provider of tech-enabled liquidity management, deposit funding, and securities-based lending programs

R&T Deposit Solutions, a portfolio company of GTCR and Estancia Capital Partners, has named Christopher Gerosa as executive vice president, chief financial officer. His appointment becomes effective February 2024.

“We are pleased to have an experienced leader like Chris join the R&T executive team,” said Susan Cosgrove, executive chairperson of R&T in a statement. “R&T has tremendous growth potential and adding someone with Chris’ background in the markets to this team will serve the company well as we look to build our platform strategically and efficiently.”

Gerosa joins R&T from MarketAxess Holdings Inc where he most recently served as CFO. Prior to joining MarketAxess, Gerosa was CFO of Primus Guaranty Ltd. from 2010 to 2014 and corporate treasurer from April 2007 to 2014. Before joining Primus, he worked in the product controller areas of Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Estancia originally invested in R&T in 2021 and GTCR invested in 2023.

R&T was founded in 1974.