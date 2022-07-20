Onex-backed Ryan buys funding access platform Fundingportal

Ryan is backed by Onex Corp and Ares Management.

Ryan has acquired Fundingportal, a funding subscription services and SaaS provider that helps organizations secure grants, government incentives and other funding. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ryan is backed by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and US private equity firm Ares Management.

This strategic acquisition will further expand Ryan’s government funding and grant offerings to existing clients, while expanding the company’s client portfolio.

Based in Toronto, Fundingportal was founded in 2011.

“The strength and success of the grant discovery and screening platform Fundingportal provides cannot be overstated,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan, in a statement. “This acquisition positions Ryan extremely well to ensure our clients are in a position to benefit from the diverse array of these programs in Canada and beyond.”

The acquisition of Fundingportal follows Ryan’s recent acquisition of Mentor Works, a leading government funding and grants firm in Ontario.

Based in Dallas, Ryan is a global tax services and software provider. Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies.