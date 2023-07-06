PE-backed Ryan scoops up tax relief consulting agency Indigo

With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Ryan is a global tax services and software provider.

In 2018, Ryan secured an investment from Onex, a Canadian private equity firm

Ares invested alongside Onex last year

Ryan, a portfolio company of Onex Corp and Ares Management Corp, has acquired Indigo Consulting Group, a Hertfordshire, UK-based research and development tax relief consulting agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Ryan is a global tax services and software provider.

“Our growth strategy throughout Europe is to acquire leading specialty tax firms with strong teams to ensure we offer clients best-in-class service and results,” said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet in a statement. “With the addition of Indigo, we did just that. We are now even better equipped to serve clients in the R&D tax relief space and add value by offering Ryan’s full suite of industry-leading tax services and innovative software solutions.”

In 2018, the company secured an investment from Onex, a Canadian private equity firm. Ares invested alongside Onex last year.