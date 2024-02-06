PE-backed SageWater acquires AMA Repiping

SageWater is a provider of repipe and pipe replacements for apartments.

SageWater, which is backed by Boyne Capital and Grindstone Partners, has acquired Phoenix-based AMA Repiping, a provider of repipe solutions for the multifamily residential market. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Boyne Managing Partner and CEO Derek McDowell, said in a statement, “The AMA acquisition not only bolsters SageWater’s presence nationally but also adds a high-quality group of people to the platform.”

SageWater operates nationwide out of offices in Virginia, Washington, and Hawaii.

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in lower middle market companies. Boyne was founded in 2006.

Based in Virginia, Grindstone targets small and midsized companies. Grindstone invests in service, healthcare, software and light manufacturing companies.