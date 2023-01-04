PE-backed Saylite buys LED lighting company Vantage Lighting

Based in Carrollton, Texas, Saylite is a provider of LED and non-LED configured lighting products and solutions.

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP provided legal representation to CORE and Gennari Aronson, LLP represented Vantage in the transaction

Merrimack Group acted as M&A advisor to Vantage

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses

Saylite, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, has acquired East Providence, Rhode Island-based Vantage Lighting, a maker of LED lighting products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Carrollton, Texas, Saylite is a provider of LED and non-LED configured lighting products and solutions.

On the deal, Frank Papa, a senior partner at CORE, said in a statement, “Vantage’s downlighting portfolio is highly complementary, with no product overlap, to Saylite’s existing suite of lighting products. We are excited to provide our existing customers with a broader offering of products and services.”

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP provided legal representation to CORE and Gennari Aronson, LLP represented Vantage in the transaction. Merrimack Group acted as the M&A advisor to Vantage.

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses. The private equity firm has $700 million of capital commitments.