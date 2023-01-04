PE-backed Saylite buys LED lighting company Vantage Lighting

- Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP provided legal representation to CORE and Gennari Aronson, LLP represented Vantage in the transaction
- Merrimack Group acted as M&A advisor to Vantage
- CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses
Saylite, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, has acquired East Providence, Rhode Island-based Vantage Lighting, a maker of LED lighting products. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Carrollton, Texas, Saylite is a provider of LED and non-LED configured lighting products and solutions.
On the deal, Frank Papa, a senior partner at CORE, said in a statement, “Vantage’s downlighting portfolio is highly complementary, with no product overlap, to Saylite’s existing suite of lighting products. We are excited to provide our existing customers with a broader offering of products and services.”
Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP provided legal representation to CORE and Gennari Aronson, LLP represented Vantage in the transaction. Merrimack Group acted as the M&A advisor to Vantage.
CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses. The private equity firm has $700 million of capital commitments.