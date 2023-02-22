PE-backed Sequoia Consulting Group acquires engineering consulting firm 42 North

San Diego-based Sequoia Consulting Group is a provider of technical and full life-cycle services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

Sequoia Consulting Group, which is backed by Riverside Partners, has acquired Massachusetts-based engineering consultant 42 North Solutions.

San Diego-based Sequoia Consulting Group is a provider of technical and full life-cycle services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

42 North was founded by Robert DeCoste and Daniel Ramsey.

“Sequoia has grown organically since Riverside’s original investment about a year ago, and now we are delighted to add 42 North to the Sequoia family,” said David Belluck, a general partner at Riverside Partners, in a statement. “We are extremely impressed with Rob and Dan and know they will be excellent additions to Sequoia’s senior leadership team and Board of Directors. We look forward to supporting Sequoia’s next phase of growth.”

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners invests in the middle market. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries.