PE-backed SIB acquires insurance broker Safeway

StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, which is backed by CIVC Partners, has acquired Safeway Insurance and Financial Services, a Richmond Hill, Ontario-based insurance brokerage. No financial terms were disclosed.

StoneRidge is an Ancaster, Ontario-based provider of insurance and consulting services.

Safeway was founded in 1966.

“We are excited to be a part of the SIB family – this new beginning for Safeway will provide us access to additional markets, products and resources. We believe being part of SIB will allow us to meet our customers’ needs and offer competitive premiums to achieve the right solution,” said Phil Moonie, president of Safeway, in a statement.

Based in Chicago, CIVC Partners was established in 1970. CIVC targets middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector.