PE-backed Silver Creek promotes Storey to president and CFO and Hencke to EVP and COO

Irving, Texas-based Silver Creek Midstream, a midstream company, has promoted Chris Storey to president and chief financial officer. Previously, he was senior vice president and CFO.

The company has also upped Aaron Hencke to executive vice president and chief operating officer. Previously, he was senior vice president of operations.

Both promotions became effective January 1, 2023.

Silver Creek is focused on providing crude oil gathering, transportation and storage services in Wyoming. Silver Creek was founded in 2017 and has both acquired and developed assets that serve the Powder River, Big Horn and Wind River Basins.

EMG currently has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and approximately $12 billion in commitments have been allocated across the energy sector since inception.

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital invests in energy and growth infrastructure.