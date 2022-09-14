PE-backed Slipnot buys Ampstep Products

Victor Capital Partners invests in specialty consumer, industrial technology, and business services companies

Slipnot is based in Detroit

Bill Davidson serves as president and CEO of Slipnot

Slipnot, which is backed by Victor Capital Partners, has acquired Connecticut-based Amstep Products, a provider of standard stair treads and nosings. No financial terms were disclosed.

Slipnot is a provider of specialized safety flooring products and surface technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Amstep team to SLIPNOT,” said Bill Davidson, president, and CEO of Slipnot, in a statement. “We were attracted to Amstep for many reasons – the strength of the brand, the quality people, our shared values, and potential for customer-driven innovation. Together, we can provide both a value and premium stair safety offering for an even broader range of customers, ensuring that more people avoid slip and fall hazards on staircases.”

Slipnot is based in Detroit.

Victor Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm investing in specialty consumer, industrial technology, and business services companies.