PE-backed Southeast Medical acquires HVAC firm Carolina Comfort

Southeast Mechanical, which is backed by Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, has acquired Wilkesboro, North Carolina-based Carolina Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning, a HVAC firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Southeast Medical is a plumbing and electrical services platform.

“We’re very excited to welcome Carolina Comfort to the SEM Family,” said Hugh Elks, president of SEM, in a statement, “This is complementary to our other divisions and further solidifies our position as a leading heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning service provider. The acquisition expands our footprint west of Winston-Salem. Scott Anderson and Nolan Eller have done a wonderful job building this business and we look forward to continuing their legacy and their ongoing partnership.”

SEM was founded in 2020. Palladin partnered with SEM in 2022.

