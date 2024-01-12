PE-backed Sovos snaps up payroll tax forms provider Aatrix Software

Holland & Hart LLP served as legal advisor to Sovos

Sovos, which is backed by Hg and TA Associates, has acquired North Dakota-based Aatrix Software, a provider of payroll tax forms. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sovos is a compliance technology solutions and services provider.

“The continued digitization of tax compliance affects businesses of every size, and this is especially true for SMBs,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Sovos in a statement. “Small businesses really are the backbone of the U.S. and we have made a commitment at Sovos to provide them with the technology and support they need. We believe that Aatrix shares these same principles and fits perfectly into our existing portfolio, we are excited to welcome them into the fold.”

Holland & Hart LLP served as legal advisor to Sovos.

