Aurora Capital-backed SRP acquires Distributions Franco

Strategic Retail Partners, backed by Aurora Capital Partners, has acquired Distributions Franco, a Quebec City-based products distributor, importer and wholesaler. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Castle Rock, Colorado, SRP is a provider of consumer products and single-source retail solutions to more than 70,000 retail outlets.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Retail Partners (SRP), a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and leading category manager and solutions provider to more than 70,000 retail outlets in the U.S. and Canada, announced the acquisition of Distributions Franco. Franco’s wide range of quality products including electronics, eyewear, toys, jewelry, clothing and more is a complement to SRP’s growing product portfolio.

The acquisition, which closed on February 28, 2022, provides an opportunity for SRP’s further growth in North America.

“Franco’s impressive product variety and trend forecasting sets it apart within Quebec’s convenience store and service station channels,” said Don McIntyre, SRP’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled to include Franco as one of our growing family of companies.”

“Over the past 23 years, we have built our company by prioritizing our relationships with clients and suppliers. Our employees’ pride and commitment in providing high-quality products and services has always been our trademark,” added Annie Racicot, President of Distributions Franco. “By joining the SRP team, we’re bringing together two visionary companies and expanding our opportunities for growth in the Quebec and Canadian markets.”

Franco joins SRP on the heels of the recent acquisitions of Aerial Bouquets and MobilEssentials LLC, bringing with it a variety of brands. These include owned brands such as Colossal, Shift and Tundra, along with external brands Little Tree, Duracell, Hot Wheels and Energizer.

“Franco has seen an impressive 30% growth in its customer base over the last three years,” said Garson Hoffman, President of SRP Canada. “Their dedicated team, innovative services and solutions, and eCommerce platform all contribute to their success, and we’re excited to welcome them to the SRP team.”

About Strategic Retail Partners

Strategic Retail Partners (SRP) is a leading North American provider of consumer products and single-source retail solutions to more than 70,000 retail outlets spanning the convenience store, truck & travel, theme parks & resorts, sporting good, grocery and travel channels. With approximately 1,000 teammates and seven distribution centers, the company provides route-based direct-store-delivery (DSD) services and specializes in product innovation, supply chain optimization and data analytics. SRP delivers value for its customers within a wide range of product categories including electronics, eyewear, plush toys and other essential consumer products. SRP’s portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Solaray, Pugs, Celltronix, bHip, SMART Accessories and Cloudz, alongside a variety of licensed products, as well as divisions, including Fiesta, Global, Aerial Bouquets, MobilEssentials, Distributions Franco, SRPi and SRP Canada. For more information about Strategic Retail Partners, visit: www.srpcompanies.com.

About SRP CANADA

SRP Canada has been the leading provider of electronics, eyewear and novelty products to over 10,000 Canadian retail outlets for more than 35 years. Based in Richmond Hill, Ontario the company also provides DSD services with a strong focus on consumer-driven product innovation specific to the Canadian marketplace while maximizing profitability for its customers.