PE-backed StatLab taps Hong as CEO

StatLab Medical Products, which is backed by Audax Private Equity and Linden Capital Partners, has named Sung-Dae Hong as CEO and board member.

Joe Bernardo, executive chairman and Linden Operating Partner, has been serving as interim CEO and will continue in his role as board chairman.

Texas-based StatLab is a provider of diagnostic supplies and equipment.

Most recently, Hong served as president of laboratory products at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“I am incredibly honored to join StatLab and to partner with this talented team with a shared goal of delivering value to our customers, stakeholders, and ultimately, each other, as we strive to build a global organization that recognizes and celebrates growth, impact, and progress in everything we do,” said Hong in a statement. “I look forward to working with Joe, the board, and our sponsors, Audax Private Equity and Linden Capital Partners, to realize the company’s full potential over the coming years. I’m excited as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

StatLab was founded in 1976.

Based in Chicago Linden Capital Partners invests in healthcare. The firm has raised over $7 billion since inception.

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $16 billion of assets under management.