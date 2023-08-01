PE-backed StoreForce acquires retail software provider ThinkTime

Based in Toronto, StoreForce is a provider of software for managing specialty retail stores.

Based in Chicago, ThinkTime is a provider of retail execution solutions

The acquisition comes less than six months after StoreForce received a majority investment from Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR focuses on investing in software and IT-enabled businesses

StoreForce, a portfolio company of Accel-KKR, has acquired ThinkTime, a Chicago-based provider of retail execution solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Toronto, StoreForce is a provider of software for managing specialty retail stores. Established in 2010, the company offers a suite of data-driven tools that help specialty retailers simplify store operations, engage employees and drive more sales.

The acquisition comes less than six months after StoreForce received a majority investment from Accel-KKR.

“Accel-KKR is excited to support the partnership of these two highly complementary businesses, and we’re committed to providing the right resources in helping them succeed,” said Phil Cunningham, managing director at Accel-KKR, in a statement. “We congratulate StoreForce and ThinkTime on this milestone and we look forward to what’s ahead in their combined go-to-market strategy.”

Accel-KKR focuses on investing in software and IT-enabled businesses. Based in Menlo Park, California, the firm has $19 billion in capital commitments.

Earlier this year, Accel-KKR secured $5.3 billion for its latest flagship fund, Accel-KKR Capital Partners VII, and a complementary small-cap fund.